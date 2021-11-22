FLASHBACK: God took us from Mahama's 'wilderness' to Akufo-Addo's 'promised land' - Freddie Blay

Politics of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay ahead of the 2020 presidential elections emphasized the need for his party to secure a resounding victory.



Speaking at a meeting of party persons in the Greater Accra Region ahead of the elections, Freddie Blay described the erstwhile leadership of John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress as a wilderness while touting the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a promise land.



Power will slip out of the hands of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 7 December 2020 polls if the NPP gets complacent, the party’s National Chairman Freddie Blay has warned.



“Until we clinch a resounding victory, we can’t sleep. If we sleep, it will slip,” Mr Blay warned on Friday, 20 November 2020, when he met the Greater Accra Regional Executives of the NPP, constituency executives, MMDCEs, government appointees, volunteer groups, the regional campaign team, patrons and some leading members of the NPP in the area, as part of his nationwide tour to jolt the party up for the polls.



“We need a resounding victory to send a strong signal to the entire country that we are not ready to go back to John Mahama’s wilderness and that we are poised for Akufo-Addo’s promised land”, Mr Blay charged the party.









“Thankfully, we have tasted both situations. We came from Mahama wilderness where there was dumsor, where agricultural growth was in the negative, where industrial growth was nothing to write home about, where nursing and teacher training allowances were cancelled, where the unemployment situation was so unbearable that it led to the formation of the unemployed graduates association, where the cost of electricity was more than the cost of rent, where institutional corruption was the order of the day, the likes of SADA, GYEEDA, Woyome illegal payments and so on and so forth.”



“Thankfully, God Almighty in his infinite wisdom decided to bless the country with the decisive, compassionate, incorruptible and God-fearing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and because of his foresight, teacher and nursing training allowances have been restored, our children and grandchildren are enjoying free education. Through planting for food and jobs, Ghana is currently exporting 19 food crops. Our cocoa farmers for the first time in history have over 28 per cent increment in the producer price of cocoa.”



“Stable electricity, reduction in import duty, reduction in the cost of electricity, free electricity to over 1. 2 million lifeline consumers, free water to all Ghanaians, making teachers the cardinal centre of our education with the restoration of book and research allowances, the introduction of professional development allowance, the introduction of free postgraduate education for all medical doctors and so on.”



“We have major automobile giants like Sino truck, Toyota, VW, and Nissan all setting up assembly plants in the country. Beyond that, local assembly companies have equally received help from tax incentives to serve as financial assistance,” he said.