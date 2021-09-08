FLASHBACK: Ghanaians are suffering – Gabby Otchere-Darko admits

Politics of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leading Member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, in September 2018, admitted that average Ghanaians were going through economic hardship.



He however attributed the development to mismanagement on the part of the previous National Democratic Congress government while indicating that the NPP government was committed to righting the wrongs of the NDC to improve the life of Ghanaians.



Read the full article below:





Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has stated that times are hard for the citizenry, but it is a sign of a developing economy.



He assured Ghanaians that they should exercise patience for government as President Akufo-Addo is charting the path for a buoyant economy for all.



In a Facebook, he wrote “there is hardship, there is unemployment, and, it is fair to say that the majority of our people continue to struggle to make ends meet”.



“The typical woes of a developing economy that had been recklessly managed. But, it must also be made clear that there is a clear sense of direction on – not only where the Akufo-Addo government wants to go – but also where it is taking Ghana.”



He charged Ghanaians to have some hope as President Akufo-Addo is committed to fixing an economy which had been recklessly managed by past governments.



“Where Gov’t is taking the nation is the right way and must be made to succeed. I pray for two things: that Govt will find a workable balance between pursuing the big vision goal and responding to the necessary electoral cycle relief expectations, on the other hand.



“Again, that the people will have the information and the patience to keep faith with the NPP. If we do not help the NPP to succeed then I don’t know… Ghana’s destiny is tied practically to the NPP succeeding. If in doubt just observe that the Ghanaian actually holds the NPP to a higher standard than the NDC. Trust me!”.



