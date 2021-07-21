FLASHBACK: Ghanaians are as good as dead under Akufo-Addo – NDC

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2017 accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of fueling vigilantism and criminality in the country shortly after taking over from them in government.



They claimed that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has neglected its core duties safeguarding the security of citizens by compromising and fostering various acts of indiscipline and lawlessness by factions of its party within the first six months in office.



Read the full story originally published on July 21, 2017, on Ghanaweb



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of rendering Ghanaians defenseless and unprotected by supervising incessant attacks by vigilante groups and criminals in the country.



According to them, government has neglected its responsibility of safeguarding the security of citizens by compromising and fostering various acts of indiscipline and lawlessness by factions of its party within the first six months in office. The triviality attached to these acts by government they explained, has encouraged criminals to persistently pepetrate these violent acts"



“It is universally acknowledged that the first and foremost responsibility of any well-meaning government, is to ensure the security and safety of its citizens. In the last six months, there is no denying the fact that lawlessness has been allowed to fester and run riot, with an unprecedented upsurge in violent crimes to the disbelief of Ghanaians.”



“The state of insecurity has given rise to fear-filled anxiety amongst innocent Ghanaians who are struggling to make ends meet under the current excruciating and suffocating economy.”



Armed robbers and armed gangs are now operating with impunity and killing our policemen in broad daylight without any form of fear nor trepidation.”



Adressing pressmen at a conference Thursday, NDC Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, cited several instances where such violent acts were executed. He attributed failure on the part of government to address these issues to the party’s involvement in the acts. According to him, the criminals involved in the attacks are sponsored by “militant goon squads associated with the NPP” and are therefore emboldened, knowing they won’t be confronted and or brought to book.



“Very credible intelligence information reaching us has it that, a lot of the armed robbery and killing of our hardworking police officers are being done by some elements belonging to the aforementioned goon squads associated with the NPP”.



“These criminals are very much aware that they have full governmental backing and that in the event that they are even arrested by the police, they will be released by their political godfathers”.



A typical case in point is what happened in Kumasi where criminals who beat up the Regional Security Coordinator and also roughed-up a circuit court judge and disrupted court proceedings, are walking around as free persons because Gloria Akufo’s Attorney General Department decided to file a NO CASE and discontinued the matter in court.



The NDC accused the government of weakening the country’s security agencies and bodies and making Ghanaians vulnerable to death threats and attacks from gangs and criminals.



“Apparently, the master plan is to weaken the resolve of the police and security services to function at full throttle and thereby leave armless citizenry at the mercy of the state-sponsored criminal gangs…Did we vote for change for us to be killed?”, he quizzed.



They urged President Akufo-Addo to stop hiding under the auspices of travelling around to ignore the happenings around and affront issues of the country’s security “in an acceptable manner”.



“It’s about time President Akufo-Addo stops junketing around travelling abroad frivolously and pin himself down to begin doing some hard work in an acceptable manner and not in this wishy-washy manner”.



The NDC, Thursday, July 20, held a press conference to assess the President’s six months in office at the party’s headquarters in Accra.