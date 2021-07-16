FLASHBACK: Ghanaians angry with politicians - Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Friday, 16 July 2021

On July, 16, 2019, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, stated that citizens were very angry at politicians in the country and this is as a result of the mismanagement of state resources and taking the citizen for granted.



Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has slammed politicians for not living up to expectation.



He noted that politicians have failed Ghanaians and this situation which could have been solved with fulfilled promises, has angered a chunk of the citizenry.



Speaking exclusively to Kwame Tutu Tuesday on Accra based Kingdoms FM’s Anopa Nkomo, Koku Anyidoho intimated that the anger of Ghanaians have pummeled to a crescendo and it will soon come to a reality.



According to him, politicians have taken citizens for granted and will sooner or later be visited with anger which has been accumulated for far too long.



‘Drop The Chamber’ mantra is a clear and vivid explosion that awaits politicians since Ghanaians can no more accommodate their failures’.



The Head of Communication at the Presidency of the late President Evans Atta Mills questioned the commitment of politicians saying none of them cares for Ghanaians.



‘Ghanaians are wallowing in abject poverty and all that the politicians champion is failed promises’.



Koku Anyidoho reiterated that although he does not endorse politics of insults, it seems to have taken over the airwaves adding that too much failure from politicians has necessitated that development.



‘Even when a President errs, Ghanaians chastise him so much that they forget things do not get right with insults’.