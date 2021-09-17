FLASHBACK: Ghanaian prophets engaging in daylight robbery - Ken Agyapong

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, in 2017 accused Ghanaian prophets of duping their church members to enrich themselves.



He said their actions can be likened to criminals who rob people in the day.



Speaking on Adom FM, Kennedy Agyapong said, “All these fake prophets who parade themselves as real prophets are not and are deceiving innocent citizens. What pisses me off most is those who are always seen around the President after criticizing him. If I were to be the President, I would have jailed all of them and dealt with them because they are engaging in broad day robbery.”



Read the full story originally published on December 13, 2017 by MyNewsGH.



Maverick Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong has described Ghanaian prophets who capitalized on the gullibility of section of Ghanaians to enrich themselves as armed robbers.



It is his wish that those persons are arrested and treated same like criminals who are engaging in nefarious activities in the country bemoaning their conduct in recent times.



In recent times, a number of prophets in the country are clamouring for credit in what they claim they prophesied in the past being it good or bad.



But the outspoken lawmaker described them as fake Men of God who hide under Christianity to dupe people warning that they risk incurring the wrath of God if they fail to reform from their criminal ways.



On Adom FM on Tuesday, he did not hide his disappointment in such characters he said have cunningly found their way round the President indicating that he is always pissed off each time the number one gentleman of the land acknowledges them in speeches.



Though he would not mention specific prophets he directed his fury at and why he has turned his steam on them, he is worried that the so-called prophets have arrogated themselves omnipotent and omnipresent powers claiming to know everything seen and unseen



“All these fake prophets who parade themselves as real prophets are not and are deceiving innocent citizens. What pisses me off most is those who are always seen around the President after criticizing him. If I were to be the President, I would have jailed all of them and dealt with them because they are engaging in broad day robbery,” he warned.



“I hate it when Nana Addo mentions their names and acknowledges them. It really puts me off because after deceiving their members to pay tithe, they end up at the Presidency to seek for sympathy” he said.



He appealed to Ghanaians to be wary of such characters the earlier in order not to become victims of their pursuit to become rich using the name of God to blindfold the innocence of their flock