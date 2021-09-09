FLASHBACK: Ghana's economy in real hardship under Akufo-Addo - Manasseh Azure Awuni

General News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, in September 2018, assessed that there was severe hardship in the country which cut across various sectors of the economy.



Manasseh’s assertion was in reaction to a similar one by leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who had also argued that the government was working to fix the hardship.



Investigative journalist with the Multimedia group, Manasseh Azure Awuni has said it appears to him that Ghana is in real hardship, with the hardship permeating every sector of the economy.



“It appears there is real hardship in the country. It is hitting every sector of the economy” he wrote.



This observation comes less than 48hours after an influential family member of President Akufo-Addo and an unofficial government player, Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko admitted that times are hard for a lot of Ghanaians who are struggling with difficulties including unemployment.



Gabby, however, said despite the hardship, Ghanaians must be hopeful in President Akufo-Addo’s “clear sense of direction” for Ghana, as MyNewsGH.com reported.



“There is hardship, there is unemployment, and, it is fair to say that the majority of our people continue to struggle to make ends meet.” Gabby began.



“The typical woes of a developing economy that had been recklessly managed. But, it must also be made clear that there is a clear sense of direction on – not only where the Akufo-Addo government wants to go – but also where it is taking Ghana.” He waxed defensive.



“And, where Govt is taking the nation is the right way and must be made to succeed. I pray for two things: that Govt will find a workable balance between pursuing the big vision goal and responding to the necessary electoral cycle relief expectations, on the other hand. Again, that the people will have the information and the patience to keep faith with the NPP. If we do not help the NPP to succeed then I don’t know… Ghana’s destiny is tied practically to the NPP succeeding. If in doubt just observe that the Ghanaian actually holds the NPP to a higher standard than the NDC. Trust me!”