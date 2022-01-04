FLASHBACK: Ghana is sick - Sammy Awuku

Politics of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

On April 9, 2016, the National Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku stated that Ghana needed the care of the NPP administration as it was a very “sick country” under the NDC government.



According to him, the country could die if it is not urgently medicated by the NPP because it is in a critical condition as a result of the bad leadership style of the Mahama-led NDC government.



He made the statement while addressing a mammoth crowd at the Abbey’s Park in Kumasi during the ‘Baamu Yadda’ demonstration.



The demonstrators caused massive vehicular traffic on the streets of Kumasi during the protest march, which was intended to put pressure on the Electoral Commission (EC) to clean the bloated voter register.



Read the full story originally published on April 9, 2016 by ClassFM.



Mr. Sammy Awuku observed that most Ghanaians are hankering for a change in the leadership of the country, but he quickly stated that the change could only come with a credible voter register.



The NDC, he said, stands no chance of winning the upcoming elections if the voter register is credible and the electoral processes are free and fair, urging the people to continually call for a credible electoral roll.



The NPP youth leader was almost in tears over the appalling manner in which the NDC administration is mismanaging the country, which has brought about untold poverty and hardship.



Mr. Awuku said the country is on the brink of collapse due to poor leadership, insisting that the only way to save Ghana from its sick state if for the electorate to vote for the NPP.



He alleged that the EC rigged the 2012 polls which enabled the NDC to retain political power after poorly managing the affairs of the state, adding that any attempt by the EC to rig the impending polls for the NDC would fail.



He stated that the NPP had done its homework properly and that the party would detect and strongly oppose any fiendish ploy by the EC to make the NDC win the elections.



He charged the youth of the country to rise up and campaign for Nana Akufo-Addo and all the NPP parliamentary candidates so that the party would win the November elections convincingly and effect the needed transformation.