FLASHBACK: FM stations will talk freely, no business will be collapsed under my govt – Mahama

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On June 11, 2020, the Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama stated that when he is elected as president, his government will ensure free media operations.



This comes on the back of some media houses being shut down by the current New Patriotic Party under the guise of non-renewal of license.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has said his next government will be one that every Ghanaian, irrespective of their political persuasion, can freely express themselves or do business without fear.



Speaking at the flag-raising ceremony of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Accra on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 as part of the party’s 28th-anniversary celebration, Mr Mahama said: “As the leader and flag bearer of this great party, I come to you, the good people of Ghana, and on the occasion of our 28th anniversary, to once again confirm that the next NDC and John Dramani Mahama administration will guarantee you a stable, vibrant and safe democracy”.



He noted: “A democracy in which Ghanaians feel at peace to go about their daily duties without fear of arrest, harassment or death; a democracy in which Ghanaians can express themselves freely without fear of having their radio stations closed; a Ghana in which businessmen and women are not afraid of losing their businesses because they are perceived not to be supporters of the governing party”.



Mr Mahama said: “Ghana needs new jobs, new businesses, new ways of listening to one another and a new sense of unity”, adding: “Ghanaians are tired of the tensions associated with the parochial governance style of Nana Akufo-Addo”.



“My brothers and sisters, it is time to unite our country once again as one people, and resume our journey towards building our common future”, the former president said.



“Is that possible? I say Yes”, he answered.



“And I am leading the NDC to work together with you, all across this country, to deliver that and more”.