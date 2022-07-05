FLASHBACK: Even if a goat births 3, NPP will claim as their achievement – ABA Fuseini

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In December 2019, the Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, A.B.A. Fuseini, descended heavily on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what they claimed were their achievements.



As witty as the MP has always been, he explained that even if a goat gave birth to triplets, the governing party would want to claim ownership of the kids.



“This is a government that is so opportunistic that if you listen to Dr. Bawumia, when he was counting the 87 achievements, even if they saw that a goat delivered three kids, they’ll even claim it as part of the credits under NPP government,” he said.



Read the full story originally published on December 13, 2019, by GhanaWeb below:



The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region, A.B.A. Fuseini, has once again lamented the seemingly frequent attitude of the NPP government in claiming national assets as their achievement three years into their term.



His comments come as a reaction to a recent challenge thrown by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at the NDC, to provide records of their achievements to match NPP’s.



Dr. Bawumia, while addressing an NPP Youth Wing Conference in Tamale on Saturday, 7th December, 2019, zeroed in on some achievements of his party by listing about 87 key denominators of national life in which the NPP government has performed better than its predecessor.



But ABA Fuseini who thinks otherwise said, amidst the high economic crisis, the NPP government always finds a way to boast highly of assets secured by the erstwhile NDC administration as their achievements to the extent of claiming even insignificant ones.



In his words, “this is a government that is so opportunistic that if you listen to Dr. Bawumia, when he was counting the 87 achievements, even if they saw that a goat delivered three kids, they’ll even claim it as part of the credits under NPP government.”



ABA Fuseini continued that because the CST tax has not been received well by Ghanaians, the government speaks less of it and has not added it to their list of achievements.



He claims the deliberate attempt by the government to cover up the sour repercussions of the 50 per cent CST increment is because it did not inure to their benefit.



“…Assuming the CST had been decreased and the benefits were going to the people and Ghanaians were happy, do you think NPP would have asked them to hide it?” he queried.



The NDC MP was speaking at the party’s 7th edition of the NDC’s Moment of Truth series in Accra, Thursday, December 12, 2019.















Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



