FLASHBACK: Don’t panic over Mahama’s return – Obiri Boahen to NPP

Read the full story originally published on August 7, 2020, on Ghanaweb



The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has urged his fellow party members and government appointees not to lose focus on the good work they are doing to better the lot of the people that elected them into office.



The party, he said, should not be distracted at all following criticisms from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a cross section of Ghanaians over some of the policies the government has introduced.



Interacting with Accra-based Okay FM, Monday, August 6, 2018, Nana Boahen said the NPP should remain committed to the work of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and cautioned against fear and panic, especially, with the return of the former John Dramani Mahama as he seeks for re-election to lead the umbrella family into the 2020 general elections.



“Now that Mahama is coming as NDC flag bearer or Sylvester Mensah or Prof. Joshua Alabi or Dr. Spio Ekow Garbrah, I don’t think that the NPP should be distracted at all. They shouldn’t panic or shake at all. The NPP as a party with Nana Addo are doing well, honestly. There may be one or two mistakes somewhere because it is a human institution.



At one corner, you hear that the President said I was misled yes, it is a human institution. At another point you will hear …When you are doing politics, you should eliminate ourselves from a certain position. They [NPP] should just allow the opposition to continue to air their views but they shouldn’t get distracted at all. They should stay focused on the good work they are doing”, he stressed.



Commenting further, he said while the NDC may be thinking about the next election, it is important for the NPP as a governing party to think about the welfare of the next generation.



To this end, he said the double-track system the government is seeking to introduce to curb some challenges associated with the enrollment of students into the Senior High School (SHS) is the best way to go, stressing that is the best option to addressing enrollment challenges into the SHS.