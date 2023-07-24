FLASHBACK: Don’t come near my government if you want to make money – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As news surrounding Cecilia Dapaah, who recently resigned from her position as the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, still makes the rounds, GhanaWeb takes a journey back into time, to the early days after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was elected president of Ghana in 2016.



While addressing a gathering as president-elect, the president sent a direct message to persons hoping to serve under his government to guided by the fact that he would not allow corruption.



In his exact words, the president said that "those who are coming into this administration thinking that there’s an avenue for making a lot of money are going to be disappointed."



But as many know by now, Cecilia Dapaah, who is one such appointees, has been caught up in a mire surrounding the theft of $1 million plus other huge sums of foreign and local currencies stolen from her house, by two of her helps.



Read and watch the full details of what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said on December 22, 2016, below:



President-elect Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated caution to his soon-to-be cabinet and other persons who will be serving in his government with aspirations of amassing wealth to dismiss the thought.



The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was addressing members of the Private Enterprise Federation at their Annual General Meeting, as the Special Guest of Honour.



“They better go to the private sector; that is where people make money, not in government...” he added.



Nana Akufo-Addo has stated on a number of platforms about his desire to jealously guard public funds during his tenure as President.



According to him, he is not against any individual who wants to make money, but “if that is your goal, stick to the private sector; don’t come into the public service.”



He had earlier in the month made this assertion when he spoke to party members in the United Kingdom.



The Chief Executive of the Private Executive Federation Nana Osei-Bonsu, outlined some challenges which he prayed will be addressed by the Akufo-Addo government.



Nana Osei-Bonsu requested that the performance of the private sector be reviewed every quarter of the year, asset recovery institution be created, not more than 40% of pension funds should be allocated to government’s treasuries among other things.



The President-elect promised to take a look at their proposals and give them feedback.



