FLASHBACK: Don’t come near my government if you want to make money – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In December 2016, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo warned his soon-to-be cabinet and some persons who were going to work under him against amassing wealth for themselves.



He said, his appointees should venture into private businesses if they were interested in making money and not under his government.



“I’ve said it and I’ll repeat it again, those who are coming into this administration thinking that there’s an avenue for making a lot of money are going to be disappointed”, Nana Akufo-Addo noted.



Meanwhile, some reports have emerged indicating that many of his appointees have been backlashed by Ghanaians for amassing wealth while in government.



The recent is the wealth acquired by the late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, who was popularly known as Sir John including acreage of some portions of the Achimota Forest Land.



With this development, GhanaWeb brings a flashback on what Akufo-Addo said about his appointee's intention to amass wealth under his government.



Read the full story originally published on December 22, 2016



President-elect Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated caution to his soon-to-be cabinet and other persons who will be serving in his government with aspirations of amassing wealth to dismiss the thought.



“I’ve said it and I’ll repeat it again, those who are coming into this administration thinking that there’s an avenue for making a lot of money are going to be disappointed”, Nana Akufo-Addo noted.



The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was addressing members of the Private Enterprise Federation at their Annual General Meeting, as the Special Guest of Honour.



“They better go to the private sector; that is where people make money, not in government...” he added.



Nana Akufo-Addo has stated on a number of platforms about his desire to jealously guard public funds during his tenure as President.



According to him, he is not against any individual who wants to make money, but “if that is your goal, stick to the private sector; don’t come into the public service.”



He had earlier in the month made this assertion when he spoke to party members in the United Kingdom.



The Chief Executive of the Private Executive Federation Nana Osei-Bonsu outlined some challenges which he prayed will be addressed by the Akufo-Addo government.



Nana Osei-Bonsu requested that the performance of the private sector be reviewed every quarter of the year, asset recovery institutions be created, and not more than 40% of pension funds should be allocated to the government’s treasuries among other things.



The President-elect promised to take a look at their proposals and give them feedback.



