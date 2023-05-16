FLASHBACK: Criticize me if I'm erring – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been under attack for mismanagement of the economy, incompetence, and gross disregard for public plight.



When he was elected, the president called on the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and assured them that he would welcome their advice and counsel, recognizing their wisdom and experience in governance.



Seven years on, the government is being accused of plunging the country into an economic crisis.



Read the full details of the story first published by starrfmonline.com and republished on GhanaWeb on Saturday, December 14, 2016, below:



The then president-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appealed for the unflinching support of the membership of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, assuring that his doors will be open to them at all times, as he seeks to build a progressive and prosperous nation.



According to him, “in such an important job as this, I would need the advice of eminent persons like you. You are the traditional rulers of the Ga State. If I do something which is not in order, please do not hesitate to point it out to me. My doors are always open to you. I want all of you to help me so we can do a good job for all Ghanaians.”



Akufo-Addo made this known on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, when he paid a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.



It will be recalled that, prior to his campaign tour of the Greater Accra region, in the run-up to the December 7 elections, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, called on the Greater Accra House of Chiefs to elicit support for his candidature.



“The elections have been conducted and, as you know, I emerged victorious. So, I thought it proper to come here again and thank you for your support and for the words of encouragement you offered me. I am truly grateful,” he said.



He continued, “I thank the people of the Greater Accra region for taking the message of the NPP to heart and for voting massively for the NPP. Before the election, we (the NPP) had 14 seats. We now have 21 seats, and I also had 52% of the popular vote in Greater Accra. So as we speak now, the NPP is the majority party in the Greater Accra region. I thank you and the people of Greater Accra for this massive show of support.”



President-Elect Akufo-Addo assured the House that “all the things I said I was going to do for the region in my campaign, I will fulfil it. They were not just campaign or platform talk. Amongst them include the construction of a harbour at Jamestown and landing sites at Teshie.



“We want Ghana to move forward. Kwame Nkrumah referred to us as the Black Star of Africa. The Black Star has to shine for everybody to make it in our country.”



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







NW/OGB