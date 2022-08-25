FLASHBACK: Corruption is reducing under my watch - Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

President Akufo-Addo in May 2018 stated that Ghana was witnessing a decline in corruption cases under his administration.



“The rot and corruption are gradually reducing in Ghana. We are no longer a subject of corruption on a massive scale- that is no longer a part of the reality of Ghana today,” he said.



Fast forward to August 2021, the President in a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) intimated that, his government has been able to financially equip watchdogs of the state in their fight against corruption.



“I don’t think that any government has mobilised resources to give opportunity for the anti-corruption agencies of the state to function efficiently as possible as this government has done. It is a matter of record,



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has posited that corruption has reduced under his leadership.



The president believes despite the allegations of corruption that rocked his administration and got people talking, the canker has reduced under his watch.



The current administration has been hit by scandals including the cash for seat saga, the BOST allegations and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital brouhaha which accused some Deputy Chiefs of Staff of being corrupt.



However, Nana Addo says the issues of corruption are gradually reducing under him. “The rot and corruption are gradually reducing in Ghana.



We are no longer a subject of corruption on a massive scale- that is no longer a part of the reality of Ghana today,” said the President.



