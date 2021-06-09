FLASHBACK: 'Corrupt, wicked' Akufo-Addo govt rendered journalists 'fearos' – Bissiw

Politics of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Read the full story originally published on July 9, 2019 by ClassFM.



The Women Organiser of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hanna Bissiw has described the Akufo-Addo government as a “corrupt” and “wicked” administration which has cowed journalists and stolen media freedom in Ghana.



Speaking to Class News at the ‘Kum y3n pr3ko’ demonstration today, Tuesday, 9 July 2019 organised by the Coalition for Social Justice in Accra, Dr Bissiw told Simon Agbovi that the meanness of the Akufo-Addo government has entrenched insecurity and fear among journalists, whom, she claimed, can no longer speak and work in freedom.



“We’re protesting against the hardship, the insecurity in our country, the thievery in our country, the corruption in our country, the cluelessness of the government we have in place”, she told the report.



“Now, when you say the president is corrupt or the government is corrupt, you guys [media] say it’s an allegation.



“Your media freedom has been stolen, so, now you people are even afraid to get the very opinion of Ghanaians.



“I want to remind you that per the president’s stolen speech at his inauguration day, he said we should be citizens and not spectators. So, the media, start working as citizens; stop the ‘fear fear’ things.



“This is a corrupt government, this is a wicked government, this is a mean government, that’s why taxes are high: there’s toilet tax, borla tax. Today, markets are collapsing, today the education system is down, the security in this country is also no more. What we are saying is that we want our security back, and you the press, you’re those who inform us, we want your freedom back”, she demanded.



Some of the placards carried by the demonstrators has inscriptions such as: “2020 we go show Nana” and “Akufo-Addo drop that chamber now”.