FLASHBACK: Constant insults from Ghanaians killed Atta-Mills – Prophet Oduro

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Read the original full story as posted by GhanaWeb on Sunday, November 29, 2020



General Overseer of the Alabaster International Prayer Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has blamed Ghanaians for the demise of former President John Evans Atta-Mills.



He opined that the regular verbal abuse spewed on the former president led to his death in 2012.



The man of God said it was unfortunate Ghanaians couldn’t recognize the God-fearing leader he was.



While advising Ghanaians to make a suitable selection in the presidential elections on December 7, he said the country needs a leader like the peace-loving Atta-Mills.



He added that Ghana needs a leader with a good character and will be faithful to its citizenry as well.



He emphasized that “We need a leader like President Mills who will openly acknowledge a national week of fasting and prayer. It is just amazing that this nation, we could not recognize that we had a phenomenal leader. Ghanaians over-insulted him and the constant insults led to his death.”



The late Atta-Mills who was described as ‘Asomdwee hene’ died at the age of 68.



According to reports, the late John Evans Atta-Mills suffered throat cancer and passed away at the 37 Military Hospital while receiving medical treatment.



