FLASHBACK: Church of Pentecost is the cause of Ghana’s problem - Ken Agyapong

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, three years ago, accused the Church of Pentecost of being the cause of Ghana's problems.



The New Patriotic Party MP (Member of Parliament) said that the noise such charismatic churches make during prayer sessions are disturbing.



"Most of these tongue-speaking churches came out of the Church of Pentecost,” he said on a UK-based Sources Radio during an interview.



He added that a cousin he took to America called him and said he had established a church and that he (Agyapong) should buy him instruments adding that when he (the cousin) gets three women church members, the Church will grow.



Read the full story originally published on March 14, 2019 by ghanaweb.com



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has accused the Church of Pentecost of being the cause of all the problems in Ghana.



According to him, the Church of Pentecost is noted for making unnecessary 'noise' during their prayer sessions and praying in tongues makes it very annoying.



He observed that the numerous small and new churches disturbing the public peace with tongues sprung out of the Church of Pentecost.



"Most of these tongue-speaking churches came out of the Church of Pentecost," he said on a UK-based Sources Radio during an interview.



Even though he could not back his allegations with any substantive proof the legislator is of the view that the Church of Pentecost upholds certain principles of the church.



"My cousin whom I took to America called me one early morning around 5 am said he has established a church and wanted me to buy him some instruments and he added that when he gets three women as members of the church things will be better," Mr Agyepong said.



When asked why three women, Mr Agyapong explained that immediately the women accept the teachings of his cousin, they will help him grow his church by inviting others.



