FLASHBACK: Blame Mahama for Ghana’s problems – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

In December 2015, the then flagbearer of the NPP, Akufo-Addo blamed President John Dramani Mahama for the hardship Ghanaians were going through under the NDC administration.



According to him, the widespread corruption, rising cost of living, ‘dumsor’, the weak Cedi, and the unprecedented levels of unemployment, amongst others, are caused by Mahama bad leadership.



“The hardships Ghanaians are facing are a result of bad leadership. Our President, clearly, has no clue and has shown that he is incompetent. The President says we shouldn’t say so, but we will continue to say so, because that is the reality. He and his government are the reasons why there is so much suffering in Ghana at the moment,” he stressed.



Fast-forward to 2021, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has acknowledged that times are very hard in Ghana now.



However, the president says it’s not his fault hardship has been visited on the people of Ghana.



He says some people are trying so hard to blame him for the hardship but that will never hold water because he is not the one responsible for the hardship.



Read the full story originally published on December 14, 2015, by Starrfm.gh



The New Patriotic Party flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo is blaming President John Mahama for the “suffering” Ghanaians are going through, adding his administration is incapable of finding solutions to the myriad of problems.



At a mammoth rally held at Boadum Park in Asankragwa, on Sunday, to climax officially the party’s campaign ahead of the December 15 by-election, Nana Akufo-Addo stated that the economic hardships, rampant and widespread corruption, rising cost of living, ‘dumsor’, the weak Cedi, and the unprecedented levels of unemployment, amongst others, are the doing of Mahama and his NDC government.



Citing the recent contradictions made by the Minister for Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, and the Minister of Communications, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, about when ‘dumsor’ will end, Nana Akufo-Addo explained that this is ample proof of the clueless nature of the Mahama government.



To this end, Nana Akufo-Addo assured the thousands of constituents gathered at the Boadum park that the NPP is determined to wrestle power from the Mahama administration in the 2016 election so Ghana can be put back on the path of progress and prosperity.



“We, in the NPP, are not seeking power so we can steal the money of Ghanaians and enrich ourselves. No! That is not why I am in politics. I want the people of Asankragwa and the Western region to have confidence in me. I am coming into office to use the resources of the nation judiciously and, thereby, improve the living standards of every Ghanaian in every part of the country, without discrimination,” he stressed.



“An NPP government will put in place policies, as well as create a conducive environment for the private sector to flourish, which will bring in its wake the creation of thousands of jobs for the masses of unemployed Ghanaian youth. The Free Senior High School policy, which has been bastardised by President Mahama and his government, will be properly implemented to enable every school going child have access to basic, quality education, and lift the burden of unaffordable school fees off parents who are already suffering.”