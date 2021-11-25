FLASHBACK: Be satisfied with your wife’s ‘bobby-stand’ or ‘bobby-sleep' – Agyinasare to husbands

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare in November 2019, charged husbands to be appreciative of their wives’ breasts.





According to the church leader, it is wrong for husbands to be chasing after young ladies because their wives have saggy breasts or otherwise.



Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Husbands must be satisfied with the breasts of their wives only – be they firm or saggy, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has told Christians.



The Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International told the congregation on Sunday, 24 November 2019 at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, Accra that it was wrong for husbands to start propositioning younger ladies and having affairs with them just because their wives’ breasts start drooping.“My brother”, he advised:



“That lady in your office, that lady you have been seeing that she dresses and when she steps on the ground … you look at her and you look at your wife.



Meanwhile, you’ve been married to your wife for 15 years. When you started, her ‘bobby’ (breasts) were standing, now you’re saying her bobby is sleeping”.



“This girl, too, that you are seeing today that you don’t hear anything, she, too, give her five years, her ‘bobby’ will also sleep”, he told the men in the church, counselling: “It is better you take the one that you came with”.



Bishop Agyinasare buttressed his advice with that of King Solomon in the Bible.



Solomon said, he quoted: ‘Be satisfied with the breasts of thy wife all the days of thy life’, “so, whether your wife’s, whether the ‘bobby’ stands, whether the ‘bobby’ sleeps, whether the ‘bobby’ lies, whatever it is, the Bible says: ‘Be satisfied with the breasts of thy wife all the days of thy life’”.