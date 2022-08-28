FLASHBACK: Be proud to publicly declare you are an Ashanti - Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

General News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a viral video published in 2020, the ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, admonished people who come from the Ashanti Region to be proud of their heritage.



The Asantehene, while speaking to a group of Ashantis in the diaspora, asked them to unite and be each other's keepers.



He reiterated that people who come from the Ashanti Region should be proud of who they are and should be confident about it publicly as well as defend one another, just as done by other tribes.



"Be concerned about your heritage as an Asante. You have not sinned if you say you are an Ashanti publicly. Others (tribes) are doing that, so why should you (an Ashanti) feel shy about doing the same thing? Why is it that, even at work, your own Ashanti has all the paperwork or qualifications, yet you are withholding employing them? I am not saying, give the job to the unqualified... We (Ashantis) don't have love; others (other tribes) fight for themselves...if we unite and fight for ourselves, nothing can separate us," Otumfuo said in the one-minute, 27-second video sighted by GhanaWeb.



The video surfaced in the wake of members of the Ashanti Traditional Council who are being lashed by a section of the general public.



Bantamahene, Baffour Amankwatia VI, the acting president of the Kumasi Traditional Council, banned Oyerepa Radio from operating in the Ashanti Region, effective August 25, 2022.



According to reports, Amankwatia VI ordered the Kumasi-based private radio station to close down because of comments made by a pundit on one of its shows that implicated chiefs in the region for the failure to curb the menace of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).



The report indicated that the order was given after a team from a delegation from Oyerepa Radio and TV appeared before the traditional council to apologise for the comments made by the said pundit, Akwasi Addai.



Earlier, the Kumasi Traditional Council performed rituals to banish Akwasi Addai, who is popularly known as Odike, for accusing Ashanti chiefs of condoning illegal mining.



According to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the businessman turned politician made inciteful statements that the Council deemed to be distasteful, unsubstantiated, and meant to dent the image of Manhyia.







The chiefs slaughtered a ram as part of the rituals to banish him.



Odike in an interview on Oyerepa Radio berated the chiefs for failing to help end the ‘galamsey’ menace.



He went ahead to urge the youth to rise and demonstrate against chiefs if the traditional rulers fail to come clear on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.