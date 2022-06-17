FLASHBACK: Be peaceful or I kick you out – Akufo-Addo warns Oquaye Jnr, Adwoa Safo

General News of Friday, 17 June 2022

On June 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cautioned the major two contenders in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Sarah Adwoa Safo and Mike Oquaye Jr. against any chaos ahead of the 2020 elections.



According to Mike Oquaye Jr. the president threatened not to include them in his future government if the two caused any confusion in the Dome Kwabenya constituency where they are contesting each other to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the parliamentary candidate for the December elections this year.



“This is from the President of the Republic of Ghana. Today, Adwoa Safo and I met him and the President said he doesn’t want any confusion between us, or any division at Dome Kwabenya. He said between today and the time of the elections, I, Mike Oquaye Jr. and Sarah Adwoa Safo, whoever causes trouble in the constituency, he will advise himself and we will not be part of his future government.”



This was disclosed by Mr Oquaye Jr., who is also Ghana’s High Commissioner to India at a durbar with party supporters.



Mr Oquaye Jr., a son of Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Oquaye, is seeking to unseat the incumbent MP and Minister of Procurement Ms Safo, as the NPP goes to the polls on Saturday, 20 June 2020 to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it has sitting MPs.



The two aspirants do not see eye to eye.



Ms Safo has had cause to alleged that her life had been threatened by Mr Oquaye Jr., but the High Commissioner rubbished that claim.



The fight between the two has caused division between the party’s supporters in the constituency.



To this end, Mr Oquaye Jr. advised his supporters to remain calm and not cause any mayhem before, during and after Saturday’s election.