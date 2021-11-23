FLASHBACK: Bawumia’s facts are empty – Ivor Greenstreet

Politics of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

In November 2016, flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, labelling him as someone who spews empty facts.



The former flagbearer of CPP was speaking in the Walewale Constituency where he accused the vice president of only donating to the area as part of efforts to sway them into voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“I thought this was the place where the former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Bawumia, came from, because he is always talking about facts and figures and long talks in Accra. And I have discovered that none of his long talks and facts and figures means anything on the ground, and apart from his long talks and his empty facts and figures meaning nothing on the ground, I thought that at least within the Mamprusi area they will mean something, not knowing that for eight years the NPP did nothing here,” Mr Greenstreet stated.



The 2016 flag bearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, has taken a swipe at the vice-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a man who spews empty facts.



Speaking at a campaign at Janga in the Walewale constituency of the Northern Region, Mr Greenstreet said Dr Bawumia has only visited and donated to the people of the North in an attempt to deceive them to vote for the NPP so he can become vice president.



He called on the people to reject the NPP and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) if they wanted development in their lives.



“I thought this was the place where the former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Bawumia, came from, because he is always talking about facts and figures and long talks in Accra. And I have discovered that none of his long talks and facts and figures means anything on the ground, and apart from his long talks and his empty facts and figures meaning nothing on the ground, I thought that at least within the Mamprusi area they will mean something, not knowing that for eight years the NPP did nothing here,” Mr Greenstreet noted.



“And for eight years, the NDC has also come and done nothing here because every chief we have gone to, every person we have spoken to has complained to us that there is no water, [there are] poor educational facilities, and poor roads.”



According to Mr Greenstreet, because Dr Bawumia wants to be vice president, “suddenly he comes and gives a borehole and makes some donation to our hospital to make the people think that he cares for them”, questioning: “Where has he been all these years? He has never been part of the Northern agenda. He is one of these Accra northerners who has only come to talk empty talk to deceive the people of Walewale, deceive the people of Mamprusi, to deceive the people of the Northern Region and deceive the people of Ghana”.



Mr Greenstreet noted that the NPP and the NDC’s performance in governance was not good enough, hence both parties should be rejected.



He urged the electorate to vote for the CPP because it was the only party that has truly served the people of the three regions in the North and the entire people of the Ghana.