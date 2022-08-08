FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo won’t engage in reckless spending – NPP

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

The ruling New Patriotic Party, in August 2017, assured that its government will not be that of opulence and profligacy.



Yaw Adomako Baafi who was then the acting director of communications for the party in an interview on Accra FM, noted that the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government engaged in a display of opulence which plunged the nation into serious debts.



Acting Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all his appointees will not engage in opulence and profligate expenditure as the government seeks to provide relief to Ghanaians.



According to him, the past government under the National Democratic Congress (NDC)) engaged in several display of opulence and profligacy, resulting in several debts in almost all the ministries and districts across the country.



But the NPP government, he said will not embark on that tangent.



Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Tuesday August 8, Mr Baafi said: “This government is a listening government and we will continue to listen to Ghanaians and so all suggestions are welcomed.



“This government prepared well before the elections and so all the promises we made will be fulfilled, we have done it before and so yes we will do it again.”



He added: “The country at the moment is facing several problems left behind by the NDC administration. Today, as we speak, in almost every district in Ghana, the NDC government left debts there for us to pay. They gave out several contracts which were not worth the monies involved. An example is the Eastern Corridor road through the Volta region but we have to pay the debt.



“We will pay all the debt with the little resources we have but we won’t engage in profligate expenditure or display of opulence as the NDC did so that we don’t create problems for the country. Akufo-Addo won’t do that. We will use the resources to the benefit of all Ghanaians.”





