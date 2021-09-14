FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo government is the biggest ‘sakawa’ in history – Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2020 flagbearer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, in 2020 described the Akufo-Addo led government as a sham.



According to him, the lives of Ghanaians have not been improved since President Akufo-Addo took over from him to rule the nation.



Speaking to the people of Navrongo during his tour of the Upper East region, Mahama said, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has not created jobs for Ghanaians to end the rising unemployment rate in the country.



“If you vote for a government and it comes into power and the quality of your life is going in reverse then you have to vote the government out. Akufo-Addo government is the greatest sakawa in history”.



Read the full story originally published on November 25, 2020 by www.ghanaweb.com.



John Dramani Mahama, the presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress has fired another shot at his competitor Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party, describing his administration of the country for the past three years as a sham.



John Mahama says the lives of Ghanaians have been worse off for the last three years that Akufo-Addo has been in power.



Slapping the ‘sakawa’ tag on Akufo-Addo for the umpteenth time, John Mahama said that joblessness has become a hallmark of the Akufo-Addo government.



He renewed his attacks on the government over the handling of the financial sector crisis.



Mahama said that the government has rendered thousands of Ghanaians jobless with how they handled the cases.



“This is the greatest political sakawa that has ever happened,” he said to the people of Navrongo during his tour of the Upper East Region.



“If you vote for a government and it comes into power and the quality of your life is going in reverse then you have to vote the government out. Akufo-Addo government is the greatest sakawa in history”.



“This government has destroyed more jobs than it has created. The only job they can point to is NABCo, and yet they have destroyed more than 10,000 jobs in the bank sector. All the GN banks used to have staff in them all over the country. Today where are those staff? They are all sitting at home.”



Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo who is also touring the Greater Accra Region has belittled the track record of the Mahama administration.



The President said that Mahama is a ‘liar’ who deserves no second chance to rule the country.



“I know of someone going about on a promising spree, that if he comes, he would do this and that, but the fact of the matter is he has been in power before, and what actually did he achieve? Nothing”, he said.



President Akufo-Addo continued, “We have experienced his stewardship before, and it didn’t meet the expectations of Ghanaians. So, he (Mahama) should stop lying to Ghanaians, for us to continue with our developmental agenda for the country!”