FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo concerned about robberies – Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, said in 2018, that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was concerned about the cases of armed robberies in the country.



This 2018 story is relevant today because of the several cases of robberies and violence that are being recorded across the country lately.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said amoing the things the president was doing in this regard was greater collaboration between the security agencies in order to aid intelligence gathering and crime prevention, while manpower challenges are being addressed.



Read the full article as first published below:



Government is taking decisive steps to address the recent spate of armed robbery and other security breaches in the country, since President Nana Akufo-Addo is very concerned about the situation, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has promised Ghanaians.



These measures, he said, include greater collaboration between the security agencies in order to aid intelligence gathering and crime prevention, while manpower challenges are being addressed.



The general public has, therefore, been urged to play a watchdog role and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities to take the necessary action.



Dr Bawumia gave the assurance when he joined Muslim faithful for Jumah prayers on Friday, 2 March 2018 at the Central Mosque, Abbosey Okai, Accra, as part of activities marking Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary, which falls on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.



The past week has seen a rash of brazen armed robberies, with two lives lost and a number of injuries recorded.



After an emergency National Security Council meeting on Thursday, 1 March 2018, the Inspector General of Police announced a reshuffle in the top hierarchy of the Police administration to put a sharper edge to their operations.



Speaking to the media after the meeting, Minister of Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, also announced a number of crime-prevention measures including increased Police cum Military patrols, installation of more CCTV Cameras and street lights in crime-prone areas.



In brief remarks after the Friday prayers, Dr. Bawumia indicated that President Akufo-Addo is receiving up-to-the-minute briefings on the situation and government would provide the necessary logistics and resources to the security agencies to ensure there is peace and stability.



“I want to assure the general public that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is fully apprised of developments and what is going on. I’m in constant contact with him and the recent spate of armed robberies, which are of concern to everybody, is of concern to him, and this is why we are taking the measures that we are taking to restore the stability and security of this nation.



“We ask for the cooperation of the general public as we and the security forces undertake these operations and Insha Allah they will be successful. We will make sure that every resource is provided for successful operations.



“Ghana, we are known for our peace and stability and we are going to make sure we maintain that. We pray to Allah to continue to give us peace and stability in Ghana and allow the country to move forward.”