FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo administration receptive – IMANI

In 2018, the president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, stated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government was paying heed to a lot of things being said to him in criticism.



“…The responses of foot soldiers is not what I actually deal with, but the feedback I get from the likes of the Vice President, the President himself, the National Security Minister, gives me a certain sense that they actually respect a lot of the work we do; I mean I’m speaking here as IMANI, because there are things I think we’ve talked about, things we’ve written and talked about that they’ve actually called and actually seen them solved,” he said.



President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe says the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government to a large extent is receptive to the analysis and critiques of agents in the policy environment.



Mr. Cudjoe stressed that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has so far been responsive to the hardtalk from some analysts like his outfit[IMANI], which he described as a hallmark of the NPP government.



For the past seven years, IMANI has been assessing the manifestos of key political parties in Ghana using a framework called “IMANIFESTO”. The Policy think tank conducted an assessment of the first year in office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration in January, 2018 highlighting the level of execution of the plethora of NPP promises and to some extent, the impact they’ve had on the wellbeing of the citizens of Ghana.



Meanwhile, the IMANI Boss has insisted that Mr. Akufo-Addo needs to do a ministerial reshuffle to refresh and consolidate his government.



The staggering number of 110 ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo, is the largest in the country’s history.