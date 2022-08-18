FLASHBACK: Afari Gyan bought Nissan Van for GH¢2,676 – Auditor General report

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

In August 2017, it came to light that a former Electoral Commissioner of Ghana, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan bought a car belonging to the commission for a meagre GH¢2,676 in 2016.



This was highlighted by his predecessor, Charlotte Osei when she appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.



Former Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Afari Gyan

The former Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Afari Gyan bought a Nissan Mini Van 2007 model for a meagre GH¢2, 676, the 2015 Auditor General’s report has revealed.



The former Chair bought the vehicle after an auction on several vehicles were carried out at the election management body.



The report also revealed that a Nissan Hardbody was also auctioned for only GH¢140. These revelations were made known when the members of the Electoral Commission, led by its Chairperson Charlotte Osei appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.



The vehicles according to Mrs. Osei were valued by the State Transport Corporation (STC) in 2013.



The EC was also indicted in the report for its failure to account properly for cars disposed of and payment of GH¢18,785.10 without adequate supporting documentation.



