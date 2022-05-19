FLASHBACK: Adwoa Safo sacks School Feeding Programme boss

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

A year ago, the National Coordinator for the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Gertrude Quashigah, was sacked.



A document published indicated that the appointment of Gertrude Quashigah was terminated by the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection. Adwoa Safo on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.



She has been instructed to hand over documents and government property in her custody to the Chief Director of the Gender Ministry.



“You will be paid one month’s salary in lieu of notice as stipulated in your contract agreement,” the letter said.



“We appreciate your support towards the execution of the mandate of the Ghana School Feeding Programme during the period,” it added.



Though no reason was given for the termination of the contract, Asaase quotes a source at the Gender Ministry who levels a number of allegations against Gertrude Quashigah.



“There are a lot of issues bedeviling the programme under her watch including non payment of caterers, poor working relationship with directors of the programme and her deputy, taking unilateral decisions without consulting the minister,” the source added.