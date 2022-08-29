FLASHBACK: $20K charged for access to Akufo-Addo – Ken Agyapong

General News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, in August 2017, alleged that the seat of Ghana’s Presidency was gradually becoming a breeding ground for corruption.



According to the MP, persons with access to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were charging as much as $20,0000 before securing appointments for persons seeking to meet the president.



Some people at the presidency and within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are charging $20,000 from private individuals who want to gain access to President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has said.



Mr Agyapong, who has been sounding the alarm bells within his own government, told Adom TV’s Badwam programme on Tuesday, 29 August that there is festering corruption within the Flagstaff House which is not limited to Deputy Chiefs of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye who have been called out by musician Kwame A Plus as “corrupt arrogant fools”.



Mr Agyapong said it is important that people close to Nana Akufo-Addo at the presidency draw his attention to the canker before it is too late.



In his view, the situation could mar Nana Akufo-Addo’s presidency and thus urged his closest appointees to be courageous and tell him the truth.



Already, A Plus, who is a staunch supporter of the President, has threatened to spill the beans to the President is he is invited to the Flagstaff House for details about his allegations.



One of the two deputies, Mr Asenso-Boakye has come out to deny scheming in any way to “fleece” the tax payer.



Mr Abu Jinapor has, however, not spoken on the matter yet.



