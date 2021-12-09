FLASHBACK: 10 decisions of Akufo-Addo that angered Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After over 2 years since the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, took over office, GhanaWeb put together a number of decisions his administration had undertaken that were quite unpopular.



Especially today when there are discussions around the introduction of the Electronic Levy (E-Levy), we bring you a flashback of this listicle on some 10 Decisions of Akufo-Addo that angered Ghanaians.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, here:



It’s been over 2 years since Nana Akufo-Addo's government took over power from the previous Mahama-led administration.



Just like every other government, there were several decisions taken under his leadership that attracted public criticism and wrath.



Some decisions were rescinded after reactions from Ghanaians, others remained regardless.



Ghanaweb takes a look at some of these decisions that angered the citizenry:



110 Ministers



His choice of an elephant-sized government didn’t go too well with Ghanaians. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo got varied reactions with his decision to kick-start his administration with 110 ministers in March 2017.



Out of the total 110, 20 were Regional Ministers and their Deputies, 40 ministers for various ministries, with 50 deputies.



Before him, his predecessor, John Mahama had been criticized massively for appointing 88 cabinet Ministers.



Following the criticisms, however, the President emerged to defend his decision, noting that he will be vindicated when the public realizes that “the brouhaha is nothing, compared to the success.”



Ghanaians were obviously not enthused about the move by Mr. Akufo-Addo and didn’t hesitate to register their displeasure on social media.



Let's throwback to a few of the tweets:





NPP would have criticized NDC and Mahama if he had appointed 110 ministers, every criticism coming to NPP on this appointees is fully legit — dNA (@1dNAGh) March 17, 2017

So Nana Addo's 110 ministers, how can kids memorize all of them in their Social Studies. Nana Addo himself can't remember some mpo — ♔Maŋtsɛ Kobby♔ (@CallMeKobby) March 16, 2017

We have 110 Ministers which is unacceptable, even when it comes to Presidential staffers, the wrong kind of history has been made with appointments - @S_OkudzetoAblak [North Tongu MP] #GhBudget — CitiNewsroom (@Citi973) July 19, 2018

National Cathedral - Needless

Parliamentary Chamber - Needless



Eastern corridor roads are dead.

Congestion is senior High School.

Unemployment is galloping.

Our so called leaders are our main problem.



Ghana is a JOKE!!!#DropThatChamber — Nonfa KING (@ajeezayGH) July 3, 2019