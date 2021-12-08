FHMS graduates urged to make positive impact with leadership skills

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

As part of the measures to ensure that Doctors produced at Family Health Medical School are of a higher standard, the Management of Family Health University College has organized Leadership training as part of the pre-Graduation Ceremony activities, to equip them with leadership skills.



The training, among other things, is to enable the out-going medical students to interact effectively with patients and the society in general.



The facilitator of the Training programme, who is also the Council Chairman of Family Health University College, Brig. Gen. Daniel Kwadjo Frimpong (Rtd), in an interview said that Leadership training was vital as far as young graduates were concerned.



He pointed out that it is wrongly assumed, in many organizations, that every University graduate is a leader.



He referred to the out-going Family Health Medical School students as young Doctors who would soon be entering the world of works, and that, they would be expected to exhibit Leadership skills to impact positively on society.



Brig. Gen. Frimpong (Rtd) said that the Military is a complete organization where people are trained to be leaders right from the onset, but for other disciplines, such skills may not be imparted to students before they set out to work.



He said his expectation was that the new Medical Doctors would acquire this significant skill and apply them to make a difference at wherever they would be posted to work.



He entreated them to be compassionate, humble, hardworking, and disciplined as they pursued their career as Medical Doctors. He added by saying: "You can have all the knowledge in the world, you can be very good at your job but, if you fail to show humility, you would not be successful and would not realize your potentials".



One of the Leadership Training participants, Nuhu Abdul Basir, commended the Management of Family Health University College for their foresight, and recommended that, Leadership courses should be included in the Institution’s curriculum so that all students would acquire the skills before their final graduation. The training, he indicated, was timely as it would be a guide to them when they start working.



Brig. Gen. Daniel Kwadjo Frimpong (Rtd) taught at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College between 1991-1998; he also lectured at the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD) since 2006; he continues to teach at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Legon; and he is an adjunct Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



He lectures at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) and he is also a Resource Person at the African Centre for Strategic Studies, National Defence University, Washington DC, USA.