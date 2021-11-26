FDA wages war on unregistered drugs, body enhancement products

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in collaboration with the Attorneys General Alliance (AGA) Africa, the Ghana Police Service-CID, Ghana Revenue Authority-Customs Division, the Attorney General’s Department, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) on Friday, 19 November 2021, carried out an intelligence-led operation at the Madina Market in Accra against unregistered drugs and body enhancement products.



It was part of a three-day training workshop on the effective prosecution of regulatory crime.



The early morning exercise led to the arrest of peddlers and seizure of substandard and falsified drugs as well as body enhancement products at the market.



The FDA, in a statement, warned the consuming public to stop patronising these medicinal products since they are not duly registered by the Authority and, therefore, their safety, quality and efficacy cannot be guaranteed.



The intelligence-led operation forms part of the FDA’s efforts to protect the health and safety of consumers and will be replicated across all markets in the country in the coming days to ensure that unregistered products are removed from the Ghanaian market.



