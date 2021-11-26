FDA seizes unregistered medical products at Madina market

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

FDA has seized unregistered medical products



This operation was carried out at Madina market



Some state institutions collaborated with the Authority



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on Friday, November 19, 2021, carried out an operation that led to the seizure of some unregistered medical products at the Madina market.



According to the FDA, this was a collaborative effort with the Attorney Generals Alliance (AGA) Africa, the Ghana Police Service-CID, Ghana Revenue Authority – Customs Division, the Attorney General’s Department, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and the Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC).



Chief Executive Officer, Delese A. A. Darko in a statement copied to GhanaWeb explained, the operation was carried out in the early hours of Friday “as part of a three-day training workshop on the effective prosecution of regulatory crime [which] led to the arrest of peddlers and the seizure of substandard and falsified drugs as well as body enhancement products at the market.”



“The consuming public is advised to stop patronizing these medicinal products since they are not duly registered by the Authority and therefore their safety, quality and efficacy cannot be guaranteed.



“The intelligence-led operation forms part of FDA’s effort to protect the health and safety of consumers and will be replicated across all markets in the country in the coming days to ensure that unregistered products are removed from the Ghanaian market,” the statement stated further.







