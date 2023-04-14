FDA seizes GH₵700,000 worth of unregistered products from notorious Alabar shop

General News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FDA seizes products worth GH₵700,000 at Alabar



The Ashanti Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has confiscated some products estimated to be worth GH₵700,000.



This was a result of a swoop conducted by the office in collaboration with the South Suntreso Police Command of the Ghana Police Service at Alabar in the Ashanti Regional Capital of Kumasi.



According to a UTV report sighted by GhanaWeb the confiscated products include a variety of aphrodisiacs, unregistered herbal products, orthodox pain relievers, and cosmetics.



The said items at the estimated value were all retrieved from a single shop at Alabar which according to the FDA is a hotspot for unregistered drug peddlers.



According to the FDA “the exercise sought to bring offenders into compliance with the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851.”













Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











GA/SARA