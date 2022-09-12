FDA refutes claims that consumption of sachet water after 3 days of production is harmful

Health News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has refuted claims that consumption of sachet water, three days after production is harmful.



This follows an article attributed to one Effah Baffo Gyamfi, titled: ‘Alcohol in Plastics Dangerous…But FDA stamps them.’



In the write-up, the writer had alleged in his publication that: “it is wrong for sachet water to be sold to the public, three days after production.”



According to the publication, the inner part of the sachet becomes “slippery” which makes the water unhygienic for human consumption.



A statement issued by the FDA reaffirmed the “stringent regulatory procedures in place for the licencing of packaged water manufacturing facilities and the registration of the packaged water.”



“Raw materials, packaging materials and manufacturing processes are subject to these procedures to ensure that the finished products conform to the Ghana Standards for drinking water and mineral water,” the statement added.



With regards to alcoholic beverages packaged in plastics, the FDA indicated that alcoholic beverages packaged in plastics meet the prescribed standards in the Ghana Standard for Bitters.



It emphasised that Polythene Terephthalate (PET) is suitable for the packaging of alcoholic products.



Below are details of the FDA’s statement:







