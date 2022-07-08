FDA lifts ban on Marwako Abelenkpe, East Legon

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Marwako restaurant shut down after allegations of food poisoning



Two more branches of Marwako closed down



FDA investigates Marwako



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has lifted the suspension on Marwako Fast Food Limited's branches at East Legon and Abelenkpe, 3news.com reports



This follows the conclusion of investigations into a case of food poisoning in May.



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) closed down the East Legon branch of the Marwako Restaurant, following allegations of food poisoning on social media by persons who claim to have eaten there.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, May 12, 2022, the Authority said that together with other authorities, it has commenced investigations into the alleged food poisoning which hospitalised many customers who claim to have eaten there.



Subsequently, two more branches of the Marwako Restaurant, in addition to the East Legon branches, were closed as part of the ongoing investigations into the suspected food poisoning incident.



While the eatery was closed down, FDA trained the staff on food security, health management, food storage, and ingredient evaluations among others.



The popular Ghanaian food chain has come under scrutiny following accusations by several Twitter users narrating their ordeal after consuming food from the eatery.



After weeks of closure, 3new.com reports that the FDA has lifted ban on Marwako Abelenkpe & East Legon.



