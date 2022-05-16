FDA intensifies surveillance on eateries to ensure proper food hygiene

Health News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA, says it would intensify surveillance at eateries and restaurants to ensure proper food hygiene compliance.



FDA says the visits would be unannounced.



The decision to inspect these eateries comes after the East Legon, and the La branches of Marwako Fast Food did not have food hygiene permits to operate.



The fast-food joint has been trending on social media for days now after several people complained of being served contaminated food at the East Legon branch.



Checks by the FDA revealed that the restaurant’s food hygiene permit had expired.



The Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs at the FDA, Joseph Bennie, said the surveillance would be intensified to avert any such issues.