FDA embarks on blood donation exercise in the Western Region

Health News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Western Regional office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on Friday, July 23, organised a blood donation exercise to raise over a 100 pints of blood to re-stock the Western Regional Hospital’s blood bank.



The exercise was organised on the theme ‘Donate blood, save a life’.



The Senior Regulatory Officer, Isaac Kojo Baiden, noted that the exercise forms part of the Authority’s mandate.



“As a regulatory institution, we regulate blood and blood products and as part of our mandate, we do this periodically to help save lives,” Mr Baiden said.



“We all know blood is an essential commodity in our daily lives and at every point in time, we need it to survive.”



He said the exercise was started in 2019 but due to Covid-19, it was not held last year.



“And so this year marks its second edition and it is going to be an annual exercise. I will therefore urge persons between the ages of 17 years to 50 years who are capable to participate in such exercises whenever it’s being organised to help save lives.”



The blood donation exercise took place at the forecourt of the Food and Drugs Authority’s office at the Takoradi Harbour area.



It saw in attendance members of the general public and some students of various senior high schools within the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis.