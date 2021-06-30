FDA destroys unwholesome products worth ¢172, 327.70

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has safely destroyed unwholesome food items and other expired products valued at GhC172, 327.70 at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality.



The items were burnt with the support of the Municipal Assembly and Zoomlion, a waste management services company to prevent their re-entrance into the market for the health and safety of the general public.



The food items included; plastic-bottled and canned soft and energy drinks, bottled water, canned and sachet tomato paste, locally-manufactured herbal and imported drugs and other unidentified liquid products.



Madam Akua Amponsaa Owusu, the Head of the FDA Office told the media in a pre-destruction briefing that unwholesome food items cost GHC46,904.70, drugs, GhC119,355.00 and cosmetics, medical devices, household chemicals and tobacco products also GhC6,068.00.



She said the goods were seized during a year-long market surveillance exercise by the FDA inspection team from 583 retail outlets including; pharmaceutical shops and groceries in 13 municipalities and 16 districts of the three regions.



Mad. Owusu stated the items were either expired or not registered by the FDA which made it harmful for human consumption.



She explained in the execution of the FDAs mandate, it registered and monitored the performance of products through market surveillance, inspections and investigation of consumer’s complaints.



Mad. Owusu stated the FDA was by law empowered to solely supervise the safe disposal of unwholesome products and therefore cautioned manufacturers, distributers and retailers to dutifully inform the authority about their expired products.



She urged consumers to check for expiring dates, product storage condition and read the information on products before patronizing. Mad. Owusu appealed to the public to report owners of expired goods to the FDA for the necessary action and sanctions.



