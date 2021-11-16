FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for 15 to 17-year-olds

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

The Food and Drugs Authority has approved for Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to children between 15 and 17 years of age.



According to a Daily Graphic report, this seeks to widen the Ghana population that will be protected against the virus and also “bolstering chances for a safe return to full-time school after the Christmas and New Year festivities.”



This was revealed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.



Speaking to Graphic.com.gh, he said this will reduce the spread of the virus among school children and also reduce the transmission from adult



"This is very important news for us because the most active group for us are the young ones in that age," He said



Until Monday, November 15, 2021 vaccination process was opened to the public and all persons 18 years and above.



Meanwhile, the latest official figures coming in from the Ghana Health Service on the number of deaths recorded in the country from the novel Coronavirus is now 1,206.



Also, 3,286,399 persons have been vaccinated across the country as of November 8, 2021, the Ghana Health Service said.



Details from the official COVID-19 website of the GHS shows that the country’s active cases have also dropped marginally to 1,112 after 12 new coronavirus cases were confirmed.



The Ghana Health Service also indicates that as of November 7, 2021, the total confirmed cases in the country have increased to 130, 649, from which 128, 331 of those persons have recovered.



38 cases have however been classified as severe while 12 remain critical.