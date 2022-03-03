FDA arrests peddlers of unregistered 'Nkoyo' and 'Nnompe Nnompe' tablets

Politics of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FDA cracks down on sale of illegal drugs



Health effects such as headaches, stomach pains, vomiting, diarrhoea and dizziness linked to two herbal drugs



FDA causes arrest of drug peddlers



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has caused the arrest of some peddlers of two unregistered local medicines.



In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of FDA, Delese Darko, the state regulator of food and drugs said the two drugs named 'Nkoyo' and 'Nnompe Nnompe' which are sold as herbal preparations for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases, are not registered with the authority.



“Laboratory analysis has shown that each container has a steroid tablet and an anti-inflammatory tablet. These unregistered drugs contain active ingredients classified as prescription only medicines in unknown quantities. These products may also contain other unknown substances. The continuous use of these products without proper prescriptions and guidance can lead to serious adverse health effects such as headaches, stomach pains, vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness, depression, high blood pressure, indigestion, restlessness, black or tarry stool and insomnia among others,” the FDA said.



While stating its efforts to rid the market of the two products, the FDA advised the general public to stop patronizing 'Nkoyo' and 'Nnompe Nnompe' tablets saying it cannot guarantee their safety for use.



“The public is therefore warned to desist from buying and using these products since the FDA cannot guarantee the health and safety of users of these unregistered products. The FDA seized large quantities of the products and safely disposed of them. The FDA is also assisting the security agencies in their investigations to ensure that all those involved are apprehended and dealt with appropriately,” the regulator said.



Further to its caution , the FDA asked members of the public to deal with only licensed pharmacies when it comes to prescription drugs and over-the-counter medicines. It also urged the public to be weary of operations of drug peddlers.



