FACT-CHECK: Viral picture showing Akufo-Addo seated on a bed with Serwaa Broni has been digitally altered

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: ghanafact.com

A picture showing Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo seated by a bed in a private jet alongside Evelyn Aidoo, aka Serwaa Broni is being widely circulated on multiple social media platforms. However, the picture has been digitally altered.



Recent social media outbursts by Serwaa Broni about her encounters with Nana Akufo-Addo have been fueling speculations of an alleged dalliance.



This has generated lots of social media buzz, with many users sharing different pictures of the President and Serwaa Broni – contributing to Serwaa Broni appearing in the top 5 trends in Ghana on Twitter at a point.



Meanwhile, the President has also come under heavy criticism from the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and some section of the public for his penchant for hiring private jets when going on foreign trips when the country is in dire economic straits.



GhanaFact has been looking into one of the viral pictures shared on Facebook and Twitter to authenticate whether the photograph can be trusted.









Serwaa Broni has travelled to places and seen things we Ghanaians never see before o! Eeeeeiiii, things dey happen for Ghana o!



Hmmm….. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/mfhETS8D4s — ???????? Juju Man ™ ???????? (@PrayForGh) April 17, 2022

@NAkufoAddo thanks 136 useless NPP MPs who illegality approved the pick pocket tax. May they(136 NPP MPs) never find peace in their constituencies. pic.twitter.com/aLNAy6spd4 — Gideon (@Dejoh36) April 4, 2022