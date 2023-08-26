FACT CHECK: Dr Amoako Baah goofed on Education Minister’s Doctorate degree

General News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Claim: Tell us where you got your doctorate degree – Dr Amoako Baah goes after Education minister over ‘ghost’ University



A recent statement by Dr. Ricard Amoako Baah, the former head of the Political Science Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has ignited discussions about the educational credentials of Dr. Yaw Adutwum, the Minister of Education.



Dr. Amoako Baah's comments, made during an interview on Neat FM on August 25, 2023, raised questions about the authenticity of Dr. Adutwum's doctorate degree.



He expressed doubts about the origin of Dr. Adutwum's doctoral degree and revealed his own investigation into the matter. He explained that his curiosity was piqued due to remarks made by Dr. Adutwum that seemed dubious to him.



The academician highlighted comments by Dr. Adutwum suggesting that Visual Arts students could pursue engineering and aerospace engineering, which led him to question the basis of the Education Minister's statements.



"He said something, he said that we have to consider that Visual Arts students can go ahead and do engineering, and also, he said that they can also do aerospace engineering…who has gone to school to this level that will say such words, he shouldn’t have said that,” Dr. Amoako Baah remarked.



Facts:



However, a fact check by GhanaWeb reveals that Dr. Yaw Adutwum holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Education Policy, Planning, and Administration from the University of Southern California. The degree was conferred upon him in August 2009. His dissertation was presented to the faculty of the Graduate School at the University of Southern California, fulfilling the requirements for the Ph.D.



Read below a dissertation presented to the faculty of the graduate school at the University of Southern California in partial fulfilment of the requirements for the Degree Doctor of Philosophy of (Education Policy, Planning, and Administration) in August 2009.







