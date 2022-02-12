FACT-CHECK: Bawumia misleadingly claims Ghana Card is now recognized globally as a valid e-passport

General News of Saturday, 12 February 2022
Source: ghanafact.com
Claim: Ghana Card duly recognized globally as a valid e-passport
Source: Mahamudu Bawumia
Verdict: MISLEADING
Researched by Rabiu Alhassan
“Ghana Card is now an e-passport,” has been dominating the news cycle over the last 48 hours in Ghana after the country’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced it to the public across popular social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter.
The second gentleman in November 2021 during a lecture (Full Speech) at Ashesi University had hinted of efforts by the government to get the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to recognise the Ghana Card as an e-passport by the first quarter of 2022.
Ghana has since become the 79th member of the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD) and according to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, “Ghana’s National Identity Card (the GhanaCard) will now be duly recognized globally as a valid e-passport/ID card.”
Similar claims about the Ghana Card have been repeated by the National Identification Authority (NIA) and Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Ransford Sowah during the “Key Ceremony” on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the headquarters of ICAO in Montreal, Canada.
A number of credible online news platforms in Ghana (here, here, here, here, here and here) have published stories reinforcing the claims that have been made by the top Ghanaian state officials.
Fact-Check
GhanaFact as part of our verification of the claims made by the Vice President, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Ransford Sowah and National Identification Authority (NIA) sent an email to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to clarify:
1. Whether the ICAO has indeed verified Ghana’s national ID, the Ghana Card as a global electronic passport.
2. Whether the Ghana card can now be used to travel across 197 borders and 44,000 airports in the world.
3. Whether the ICAO can make available any assessment report carried out ahead of the verification.
4. Whether Ghana made any payment before securing the verification if indeed the claim is true.
“Ghana is a participant in the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD),” a Communications Officer at the Office of the Secretary-General International Civil Aviation Organization, William Raillant-Clark confirmed in an email response to GhanaFact on February 10.
The ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD) is a central repository for exchanging the information required to authenticate electronic Machine Readable Travel Documents (eMRTDs) such as ePassports, electronic ID cards and Visible Digital Seals.
However, “the establishment of international travel requirements, and immigration policy generally, including what (if any) documentation must be provided by the traveller, is wholly and exclusively a sovereign state responsibility,” the ICAO clarified.
A screenshot of a formal response from ICAO to GhanaFact
A subsequent tweet by the verified handle of the ICAO said the reports that it had agreed that the Ghanaian ID card is equivalent to an ePassport were “incorrect.”
ICAO is aware of recent and incorrect media reports claiming that ICAO has agreed that the Ghanaian ID card is equivalent to an ePassport. However, it is not ICAO’s role to certify the use of a State’s Identity Card for international travel in place of a passport.— ICAO (@icao) February 11, 2022
RT: @MBawumia I am happy to report that following a “Key Ceremony” at the headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization (@icao) in Montreal Canada, Ghana’s National Identity Card (the #GhanaCard) will now be duly recognized globally as a valid e-passport/ID card. pic.twitter.com/eNjeg29SD7— Ghana Presidency (@GhanaPresidency) February 10, 2022