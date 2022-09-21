Eyewitnesses mobilise funds to fuel ambulance to convey the injured to hospital

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

A viral video of an accident scene on the Accra-Cape Coast Highways has elicited concerns about emergency delivery in Ghana.



The video shows a group of eyewitnesses frantically soliciting for funds to buy fuel for an ambulance to convey victims from the accident scene to a hospital.



Some of the victims are seen sitting in the back of the ambulance which had its siren blaring and emergency lights flashing.



Musician and activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, who has shared the video on his Facebook page sought to seek answers from the National Ambulance Service for what may have accounted for the incident.



“They had to contribute to fuel the ambulance to convey the injured to the hospital. Ghana National Ambulance service we need answers!” he lamented.



The Parliament of Ghana in July this year constituted a bipartisan committee to investigate the death of a pregnant who died in transit from Takoradi to Accra due to the alleged negligence of the National Ambulance Service crew has begun its work.



According to reports, officials of the National Ambulance Service demanded some amount of money before they would transport the woman to the hospital.



The money, according to the husband of the deceased who appeared before the committee, was to cater for the cost of fuel for conveying his wife.







