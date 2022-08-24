Eyes on the Ground: Thieves vandalise newly constructed Nungua road to steal scraps

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Nungua-Teshie road, which is under construction, has been vandalised by thieves who made way with the metal casting used for the road.



According to reports, the perpetrators of the crime have been arrested, and are in the custody of personnel of the Ghana Police Service at the Nungua Police Station.



A video sighted by GhanaWeb showed how large portions of the road completely destroyed.



The man who took the video can be heard saying that, the thieves destroyed portions of the road to steal a pipe called ‘cast’ under the road.



“The people who did this are illegal Ghana Water (Company) workers. They used a machine to dig parts of the road which the government just started construction to steal a pipe called cast under it.



“Yesterday they (the thieves) were arrested and taken to the Nungua Police Station.



“We are pleading with the government and the people of Ghana to see what they have done to this road which the Chinese are still constructing. They have completely destroyed the road,” he said in Twi.



