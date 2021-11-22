You are here: HomeNews2021 11 22Article 1407163

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eyes on the Ground: Water storage tanks fall off moving truck on N1 highway

Vehicular traffic on the N1 highway

Vehicles heading towards Achimota from Fiesta Royale Monday morning, experienced heavy traffic around Achimota forest as two water storage tanks fell off a moving truck on the NI Highway.

The tanks kept rolling in the middle of the road making it difficult for motorists to freely move their vehicles on November 22, 2021.

In a video available to Ghanaweb, drivers of both private and commercial vehicles were seen struggling to make way to their respective destinations.

