Eyes on the Ground: Parts of Accra flooded by Wednesday morning rains

play videoResidents of Odorkor have been hit by Wednesday floods

Some major parts of Ghana’s capital, Accra, have been submerged with floods following Wednesdays, October 7, downpour.



The heavy rains have caused flash floods in parts of Odorkor market, Accra Official Town, and its environs.



In a video sent to GhanaWeb, residents were heard lamenting the continuous flooding in the community even with the slightest downpour.



Accra continues to record several cases of flooding each year. Persons who live in these flood zones have been urged to clear all choked gutters and drains to aid in efforts of the government in solving the perennial floods.



The persistence of the floods indicates that residents of the affected communities are indeed sitting on a timebomb.



City authorities have cautioned persons whose houses are built on waterways to evacuate the place to prevent further loss of lives and properties.







