Extremist attacks: ‘I believe the terrorists are already in Ghana’ – Dr Ishmael Norman

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Ishmael Norman, the president of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, has suggested that some terrorists have already made their way into the country.



This comes after the National Security recently issued a number of stern warnings and alerts of potential attacks by extremist elements targeted at Ghana.



Reacting to the development in an interview with Accra-based TV3 on May 21, Dr. Norman said although the situation is worrying, citizens must be circumspect in their dealings taking into consideration their personal safety and security.



“They are not just near Ghana; they are in Ghana. Some of them will even marry Ghanaian men or women. We have to assume that they are already here. The National Security warning is a good one, I believe the terrorists are already in Ghana,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah on Saturday also described as worrying reports of potential attacks by extremist groups targeting Ghana as their next spot to cause mayhem.



He however said government through security agencies will continue to tighten their apparatus and intelligence gathering but urged Ghanaians to take their personal security in high regard.



“Very worrying reports of potential attacks of extremist elements targeted at Ghana. As we heighten the alertness of intelligence and security agencies, all of us need to be more security conscious and be quick to report any suspicious persons or packages to security agencies,” Oppong-Nkrumah wrote.





In view of activities by some extremist groups in neighbouring West African countries like Togo, Mali and others, a recent report released by the West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism (WACCE) has cautioned Ghana against possible similar attacks.