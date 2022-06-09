‘Extinguish’ people’s interest in Achimota Forest lands to protect it – Asiedu Nketia to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has called on the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to ‘extinguish’ all interests in the Achimota Forest if he seeks to protect those lands.



In an interview with Kofi Adoma on Angel TV’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ Morning Show on Wednesday said extinguishing the interests and issuing a decree on the Achimota Forest lands is the only way of ensuring that the forest belt remains same.



“If we truly want to preserve the Achimota Forest, then the best policy will be for government issuing a decree that no one can own lands in the Achimota Forest…we should extinguish all interests in the forests"



The issue of lands in the forest became a subject of national debate after government through Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on April 19, 2022 by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor gave 361 acres of the land back to the Owoo family.



The debate was further fueled by a declaration in the Will of the late Sir John which stated that he was willing his lands in the Achimota Forest to his nephews and other family members.



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources also caused investigations into the Will.



“The Ministry takes a serious view of the allegations and has requested for all documents relating to the lands in question as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims,” it said in a statement.



“The issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor.”



“It is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him to take appropriate actions, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims.”



“The Ministry assures the general public and the good people of Ghana that it will ensure that the national interest is protected at all times, especially in matters pertaining to the Achimota Forest,” the statement added.



But this investigations, General Mosquito said is unnecessary arguing that stop people from owning lands in the forest is the only way to go.



“Government should stop everyone no matter which party the person belongs to, whether NPP or NDC or CPP from owning lands there. We can’t persecute one and protect the other…,” he said.